Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,403 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,632 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.26. The company had a trading volume of 973,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,338,784. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $601.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.53. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

