Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

GOOG traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,470.00. 145,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,598. The company has a market cap of $998.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,414.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,285.09. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.