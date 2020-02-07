PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

PNC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $153.35. 1,547,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.42. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

