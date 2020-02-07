PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $83,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

PNC opened at $152.40 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.42.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.