PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.42. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.