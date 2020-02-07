Portland General Electric (POR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

POR opened at $60.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Sidoti upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

