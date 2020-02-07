Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

POST traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Post has a one year low of $94.19 and a one year high of $113.73.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

