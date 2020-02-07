PPL (PPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPL stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. PPL has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

