PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSK. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight Capital lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

PSK opened at C$15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 38.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.98%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

