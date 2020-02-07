Premier Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Premier in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Premier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

PINC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. 6,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,571. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 3.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Premier by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Premier by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

