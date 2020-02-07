Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $246.20 and a 12 month high of $307.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.