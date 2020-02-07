Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.61. 1,095,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $164.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.65, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $190.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,753 shares of company stock worth $77,421,037. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

