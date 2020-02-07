Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 5,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,375. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

