Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 63,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,694. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

