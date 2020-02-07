Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,095. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $173.86 and a 1-year high of $267.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.21.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

