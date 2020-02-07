Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,036 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,036 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 476,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,274. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

