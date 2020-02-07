Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,623,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $84.05. 1,999,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,267. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

