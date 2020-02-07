Private Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $202.14. 564,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.21 and a 200-day moving average of $183.17. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $399.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.