Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $110,399.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $110,399.00 and approximately $12,538.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00046973 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00063994 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000740 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00083452 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,878.93 or 1.01080415 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001376 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.