Prometeus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $685,192.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $685,192.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00010617 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.03022736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00218390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00127069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

