PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PRO traded down $5.79 on Friday, reaching $54.23. 1,196,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.06. PROS has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,681. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

