Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Holdings Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 872,086 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 338,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $72.87 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

