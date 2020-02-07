Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

