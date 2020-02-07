Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $46,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 99,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,115,000 after acquiring an additional 116,444 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 349,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 65,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.67. 1,488,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,650. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.