Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stake Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,952,000 after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 973,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

