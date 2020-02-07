PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.24% of PTC Therapeutics worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 374,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,058. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

