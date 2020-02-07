PutinCoin (PUT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $96,359.00 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049278 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063337 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000758 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,802.55 or 1.00603741 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000641 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 987,963,350 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

