PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of PVH worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 580.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 94.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 125.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 66,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,095. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.65.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

