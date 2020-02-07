PWR Coin (PWR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $94,358.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.01199599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048407 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00220390 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002143 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00063557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004383 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

