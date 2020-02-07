Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,031. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 379,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,985 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

