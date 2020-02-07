Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Issued By Svb Leerink

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,449. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $1,357,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,953,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

