Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Catalent Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Catalent in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Catalent stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. 3,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.70. Catalent has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $68.78.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Catalent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

