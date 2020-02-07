Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Issued By DA Davidson

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lumentum in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lumentum’s FY2020 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lumentum from to in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

LITE stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. 275,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,092.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $89.57.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $184,003.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,089,103.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumentum by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lumentum by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.