Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mueller Water Products in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 13,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,092. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $180,675.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,867 shares of company stock worth $705,268 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

