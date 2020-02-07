Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.49. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.25 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 610.76% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,913. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.28 and a 200 day moving average of $414.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.39, for a total transaction of $2,133,689.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total value of $3,301,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,998,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

