Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Increased by Analyst

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.33. The company had a trading volume of 516,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

