Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Energizer Holdings Inc Increased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Energizer in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENR. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 112,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,104. Energizer has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 476.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 1,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

