Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Entegris Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

ENTG traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 12,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,629. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Entegris by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

