Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

KMT traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,518. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kennametal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

