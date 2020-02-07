Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Lifted by Barrington Research (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LGF.A. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,248. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.67 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

