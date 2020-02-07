Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.11. 16,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

