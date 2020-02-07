Qbao (QBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,577.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $499,377.00 and approximately $1,577.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000178 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, EXX, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

