qiibee (QBX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $874.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One qiibee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $874.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 139.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,297,916 tokens.

qiibee's official website is qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

