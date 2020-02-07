QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.61 million and $8.30 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Binance, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.