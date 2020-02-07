Qredit (XQR) Market Cap Reaches $362,632.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Qredit has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market capitalization of $362,632.00 and $1,065.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000213 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.