Quantis Network Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $3,876.00 and approximately $3,830.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

