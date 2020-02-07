Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $315,523.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $315,523.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025508 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011111 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.94 or 0.02638611 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000563 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,315,524 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

