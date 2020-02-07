Quark (QRK) Market Capitalization Hits $969,792.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $969,792.00 and $3.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 262,412,681 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

