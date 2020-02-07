QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Reaches $9.01 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.66 or 0.05904229 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 123.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00127070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003169 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,849,926 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

