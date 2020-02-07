QUINADS (QUIN) Hits One Day Volume of $2.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $30,942.00 and $2.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00399578 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012462 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001389 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.